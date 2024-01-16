Minera Panamá Advances with Voluntary Retirement Plan Following Mine Closure

Following the shutdown of its mine in Colón province, Panama, Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of Canadian company First Quantum, is progressing with its voluntary retirement plan. The second phase now targets an additional 1,500 workers, following the successful exit of 2,900 participants in the first phase. The scheme ensures full labor benefits for those leaving the company.

Attempted Contract Suspension and Closure Plan

The company initially attempted to suspend contracts through the Ministry of Labor (Mitradel), but this move was thwarted as the Supreme Court nullified the operating concession. The court cited that the mining contract was in violation of the Constitution. Now, First Quantum is left with the task of submitting a final closure plan to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MICI) by January 16.

Implications of the Mine Closure

Following the mine's closure, First Quantum plans to retain around 1,400 maintenance workers. However, this figure may dwindle to less than a thousand, with estimated monthly maintenance costs amounting to approximately $20 million. The closure process, which could span up to eight years, will entail environmental and technical audits to evaluate the concession's status and determine the closure procedure.

Production Figures and Financial Impact

In its final year of operation, the mine produced 331,000 tons of copper, falling short of the 350,000 tons produced in 2022. Minera Panamá's parent company, First Quantum, had previously announced a production of 57.6 million pounds of copper in 2023 under its Amerigo Resources Ltd. ownership. The company anticipates a production increase in 2024, targeting 62.4 million pounds of copper. Cash cost in 2023 was $2.17 per pound, just under the projected guidance of $2.20. Projections for 2024 include a normalized cash cost of $2.08 per pound and an expected EBITDA of $34.6 million.