Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery: A Testament to Resilience and Community Spirit

Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery, a recent culinary addition to White Sulphur Springs, welcomed the public on a bustling Thursday. The bakery, devoid of a traditional sign, relied on the enticing aroma of freshly baked goods to draw in a crowd. At the helm of this new venture is Emily Burns, a mother of six, whose culinary skills have been honed over a lifetime.

Unplanned Venture, Unexpected Success

The genesis of Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery was not rooted in a long-term business plan, but rather in the aftermath of a personal tragedy. Emily Burns had never envisioned herself as a business owner. However, the untimely passing of her best friend in July 2023, who had persistently nudged her towards opening a bakery or a catering business, altered her path. Baking became a form of therapy, with her church community turning into a supportive circle of taste testers.

Her home-style cooking quickly won hearts, especially her sourdough bread and apple cake. It was White Sulphur Springs Police Chief Scott Teubert's suggestion that convinced Burns to open Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery, insisting that the community was in need of such an establishment.

Savouring Simplicity

The bakery's menu is a testament to the charm of familiar, simple foods. Patrons can enjoy homemade biscuits, breads, cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, pies, and cookies. There are also lunch specials on offer and specialty cakes from Naomi Martin's Nothing But Cakes. For coffee lovers, the bakery serves coffee sourced from local roaster Black Dog Roaster.

Adapting and Growing

Emily Burns plans to continually adapt her bakery's offerings to meet the needs of the customers. The overwhelming support she has received from the community has been heartening, reinforcing her belief that she is called to feed people as directed by her faith. Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery operates from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, adding a fresh, delicious dimension to the culinary landscape of White Sulphur Springs.