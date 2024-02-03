Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market Set to Soar to $57 Billion by 2030

In the arena of global defense, the military aircraft modernization and retrofit market is set to leap to an estimated $57.0 billion by 2030. This growth, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030, is fueled by factors such as the surge in military spending by emerging economies, the mounting significance of combat aircraft, and R&D investments aimed at augmenting aircraft capabilities including speed, power, stealth, and destructive force.

Competition and Strategic Moves

Companies in this domain are jostling for a footing based on product quality, and adopting strategies such as expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, enhancing infrastructure, and exploring integration opportunities within the value chain. These moves aim to meet the burgeoning demand, drive down production costs, and broaden their customer bases.

Market Segmentation and Trends

The market is bifurcated into fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. It encompasses various system types such as navigation systems, weapon systems, head-up displays, optronic equipment, fire control radars, and defensive systems. The market trends and forecasts are analyzed from 2018 to 2030, with a spotlight on macroeconomic trends and regional market analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (ROW).

Leading Players and Global Presence

The report includes a competitor analysis, opportunities for growth, strategic analysis, and profiles of leading players in the market such as BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, and Lockheed Martin. This comprehensive insight into the key factors driving the growth of the military aircraft market, including swelling defense budgets, technological advancements, and shifting geopolitical dynamics, paints a vivid picture of a sector poised for robust growth.