Business

Mild Winter Impacts Businesses, Individuals Brace for Possible Snowfall

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Mild Winter Impacts Businesses, Individuals Brace for Possible Snowfall

As winter 2023 registered record low snowfalls, businesses, and individuals who bank on the season’s weather are rooting for a snowy weekend. Operations that have been hit by the snow deficit include snow removal specialists, such as Marchese Landscaping in Vernon. The company’s general manager, Nick Kostant, underlines the snow’s significance for securing work for his staff. The mild winter has also led to a dip in snowblower sales, but vendors like Jim Gochee of Rockville Equipment emphasize the importance of readiness for when the snow arrives.

A Financial Relief for Municipalities

On the brighter side, the lack of snow has provided some financial respite for localities like Vernon that have seen a surplus of road treatment resources like salt, which has surged in price. Mike Purcaro, Vernon’s town administrator, noted an $8 per ton cost surge for treated salt.

Implications of a Mild Winter

However, the mild winter has not been all rosy. The low snowfall has affected winter tourism, snow removal businesses, and collision repair companies. For instance, the Brainerd area, which experienced record-breaking snowfall last winter, is now grappling with a snowless winter. This has led to reservation cancellations for local fish house rental owners and a shift in the annual Ice Fest’s look. Furthermore, the local hotel industry has felt the impact, although efforts to build relations with sports tournaments and nonprofit organizations have somewhat cushioned the blow.

Anticipating the Upcoming Snowstorm

However, with a new weather forecast predicting potential snow, residents are gearing up, with some discovering their snow blowers are out of order due to last year’s limited use. The upcoming storm could impact areas from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, with the uncertainty of the amount of cold air near the coast potentially leading to a mix of rain and snow in some areas.

In the midst of all this, meteorologists are forecasting a potent El Niño event, bringing more storms to the South and Northeast U.S., and warmer, drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

