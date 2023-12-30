en English
Mike Rowe Champions Work Ethic, Awards Scholarships to Trenton Students

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:08 pm EST
Mike Rowe Champions Work Ethic, Awards Scholarships to Trenton Students

Trenton, Georgia is celebrating the achievement of five local students who have been awarded scholarships by Mike Rowe’s mikeroweWORKS work ethic scholarship program. This brings the total number of recipients for the year to an impressive 324, with a grand total of $1,675,000 in scholarships being awarded. The program, a testament to Rowe’s commitment to the value of hard work and practical skill, primarily assists individuals not bound for a four-year university.

Rowe’s Take on Work Ethic

Mike Rowe, best known as the host of the popular TV show ‘How America Works,’ has been vocal about his concerns over changing societal attitudes toward work ethic. His remarks came during a recent appearance on ‘The Story,’ where he addressed the controversy surrounding a year-end email sent by Wayfair CEO, Niraj Shah.

Shah’s email, which emphasized the importance of hard work and suggested a blending of work with personal life, received a mixed reaction from the public. Some saw it as a controversial stance, but it’s a perspective that Rowe firmly supports. However, he acknowledged that Shah seemed to be unaware of the potential backlash his words might provoke, indicating a disconnect with current societal norms.

A Shift in Perception

Rowe mourns the shift in perception of work ethic, once hailed as an apolitical virtue. In today’s climate, advocating for a strong work ethic can be misconstrued as supporting exploitation by ‘greedy capitalists,’ he warns. Known for his earlier show ‘Dirty Jobs’ and his ongoing advocacy for the skilled trades, Rowe underscores the importance of a positive work ethic for both employers and employees, linking it with success and personal fulfillment.

Addressing the Skills Gap

Rowe’s commitment to promoting a strong work ethic extends beyond his on-screen presence. His foundation, mikeroweWORKS, provides scholarships for community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeships, helping individuals develop practical skills. Over approximately 12 years, the foundation has awarded $8 million in scholarships, a clear indication of Rowe’s dedication to filling the skills gap and upholding the value of work ethic.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

