Mike Fiato Appointed Allstate’s New Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer

Seasoned insurance professional, Mike Fiato, who brings over three decades of industry experience to the table, will be assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer at Allstate, effective from January 22, 2024. Overseeing the strategic and operational direction of the Claims organization, Fiato’s responsibilities will be manifold and significant. The Claims organization, a critical wing of Allstate, processes over 6.5 million claims annually, employing more than 16,000 employees across the globe.

A Legacy of Leadership

Fiato’s professional journey has been marked by a series of leadership roles that have honed his skills and expertise. His most recent stint was as the Executive Vice President and Chief Claims and Service Officer at Liberty Mutual’s U.S. Consumer Claims organization. Here, he oversaw a diverse range of claims including personal auto physical damage, casualty, property, and small commercial claims. His robust experience in managing myriad claims will serve him well in his forthcoming role at Allstate.

Unfolding a New Chapter

As Fiato steps into his role at Allstate, he brings along a legacy of leadership that began at Progressive, where he started as a claims trainee. His tenacity and work ethic saw him ascend to the position of General Manager for the Midwest Region. Fiato’s career is also marked by his contributions to various boards and forums, such as the Advisory Board of Lexis-Nexis, further testifying to his commitment to the industry.

Driving Allstate’s Future

Fiato’s appointment comes at a time when Allstate is looking to bolster its Claims organization’s strategic and operational aspects. With his extensive experience and proven leadership, Fiato is well-positioned to guide the organization as it continues to process millions of claims each year, ensuring Allstate’s trusted reputation is maintained.