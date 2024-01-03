en English
Business

MIFL Opens New Branch in Kaduruwela, Boosting Financial Accessibility

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
MIFL Opens New Branch in Kaduruwela, Boosting Financial Accessibility

Marking a pivotal stride forward, Mahindra IDEAL Finance Limited (MIFL) has inaugurated its 32nd branch in Kaduruwela, Polonnaruwa district, thereby broadening its reach to high-growth commercial zones in Sri Lanka. The move signals MIFL’s unwavering commitment to fostering financial accessibility and stimulating local economic growth.

Strategic Expansion

Building on its robust network, the latest branch at Somiyal Junction, Batticaloa Road, is a testament to MIFL’s strategic intent to spread its services to key commercial areas. With this expansion, MIFL not only bolsters its physical presence but also strengthens its mission to shape a brighter financial future for all Sri Lankans.

Leadership Insight

Duminda Weerasekera, the CEO of MIFL, underscored the company’s dedication to this cause, emphasizing Kaduruwela’s commercial importance and strategic placement. Weerasekera articulated his vision of the branch serving as a hub for community service and nurturing local talent, thus resonating with MIFL’s overarching goal of enhancing financial inclusivity in Sri Lanka.

A Diverse Lending Portfolio

As a subsidiary of Indian financial behemoth Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, MIFL has distinguished itself by offering a diverse lending portfolio, including motor vehicles and gold loans. Its focus on rural and semi-urban sectors is evident in its initiatives, aligning seamlessly with the company’s ambitious plans for sustainable growth.

The success of MIFL is reflected in its recognition as a Great Place to Work for four consecutive years and its distinguished repute in the banking, finance, and insurance sectors. This expansion is yet another step towards establishing a significant presence across Sri Lanka’s urban and commercial centres, fulfilling MIFL’s vision of becoming a cornerstone for financial empowerment.

Business Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

