Middle Eastern and North African Ministers Convene for Industry and Commerce Talks

In an unprecedented gathering of high-caliber officials from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), key ministers convened to discuss critical matters related to industry and commerce. The roundtable comprised of Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce from Bahrain, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Engineer Ahmed Samir Saleh, Minister of Industry and Trade from Egypt, Yousef Al Shamali, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply from Jordan, and Riyad Mazour, Minister of Industry and Trade from Morocco.

Uniting for Economic Advancement

These meetings underscore an emphasis on fostering regional cooperation and economic growth within the broader MENA region. The assembly of such influential ministers signals an ambitious push towards enhancing their respective industrial and commercial sectors while addressing mutual concerns and potentially establishing common policies.

Fourth Meeting of the Higher Committee of the Industrial Partnership

The discussions centered around the fourth meeting of the Higher Committee of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development. This significant convergence saw the Kingdom of Morocco join the partnership, a move welcomed by all members. The meeting revolved around the progress of current projects, new proposals, and striking agreements between countries on various fronts.

Notable Agreements and Developments

One of the standout agreements included the establishment of an electric car manufacturing plant in Jordan. A key memorandum of understanding was also inked for the supply of aluminium fluoride between Manaseer Group and Bahrain’s Alba. Morocco’s entry into the partnership is also expected to add significant value owing to its advanced industrial capabilities and robust talent pool.

Narratives and statistics pertinent to the topic highlighted Morocco’s impressive GDP that exceeded $134 billion in 2022. With its industrial sector providing more than one million jobs and an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector, Morocco’s participation in the partnership is poised to bring a wealth of benefits to the broader MENA region.