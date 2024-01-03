Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers

In the heart of the Middle East, the art of labelling and packaging is gaining significant momentum, underpinning the growth of some of the region’s most dynamic sectors. The robust expansion of these sectors is not a result of mere chance; rather, it is a product of strategic planning and foresight from governing bodies and key industry players.

Abu Dhabi’s Manufacturing Ambitions

One such key player in this arena is Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development, which aims to bolster its manufacturing base. The ambitious goal for 2024 is the inauguration of a minimum of 100 new manufacturing operations. This strategic emphasis underscores the city’s commitment to enhancing its industrial capacity, thus boosting its competitiveness in the global market.

Rising Star: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Beverage Sector

Meanwhile, the food and beverage manufacturing and processing industry in Saudi Arabia stands on the brink of substantial growth. Projections indicate a promising future for this sector, with the market size expected to reach a robust SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) by 2025. The sector’s success is attributed in part to the importance of effective labelling and packaging, which extends beyond marketing to play a pivotal role in the industry.

Labelling: More Than Just Marketing

The role of labelling transcends the boundaries of marketing, proving instrumental in industries such as pharmaceuticals and logistics. It aids in fostering brand recognition and ensuring user safety, two elements that are paramount in these sectors. This strategic emphasis on labelling and packaging highlights the region’s dedication to bolstering its industrial prowess.

Emerson’s Investment in Saudi Arabia

In line with the region’s growth, Emerson is expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the development of a new manufacturing hub at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK). This investment is among Emerson’s largest in the Middle East and Africa and signifies the company’s commitment to its stakeholders in Saudi Arabia. The project broke ground in early January 2024 and is slated for completion later in the year, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy.

In conclusion, the strategic emphasis on labelling and packaging in the Middle East is a testament to the region’s commitment to strengthening its industrial capacity. Whether in manufacturing operations in Abu Dhabi, the food and beverage sector in Saudi Arabia, or the development of new facilities by companies like Emerson, this focus is driving significant growth and competitiveness in key economic sectors.