en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers

In the heart of the Middle East, the art of labelling and packaging is gaining significant momentum, underpinning the growth of some of the region’s most dynamic sectors. The robust expansion of these sectors is not a result of mere chance; rather, it is a product of strategic planning and foresight from governing bodies and key industry players.

Abu Dhabi’s Manufacturing Ambitions

One such key player in this arena is Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development, which aims to bolster its manufacturing base. The ambitious goal for 2024 is the inauguration of a minimum of 100 new manufacturing operations. This strategic emphasis underscores the city’s commitment to enhancing its industrial capacity, thus boosting its competitiveness in the global market.

Rising Star: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Beverage Sector

Meanwhile, the food and beverage manufacturing and processing industry in Saudi Arabia stands on the brink of substantial growth. Projections indicate a promising future for this sector, with the market size expected to reach a robust SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) by 2025. The sector’s success is attributed in part to the importance of effective labelling and packaging, which extends beyond marketing to play a pivotal role in the industry.

Labelling: More Than Just Marketing

The role of labelling transcends the boundaries of marketing, proving instrumental in industries such as pharmaceuticals and logistics. It aids in fostering brand recognition and ensuring user safety, two elements that are paramount in these sectors. This strategic emphasis on labelling and packaging highlights the region’s dedication to bolstering its industrial prowess.

Emerson’s Investment in Saudi Arabia

In line with the region’s growth, Emerson is expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the development of a new manufacturing hub at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK). This investment is among Emerson’s largest in the Middle East and Africa and signifies the company’s commitment to its stakeholders in Saudi Arabia. The project broke ground in early January 2024 and is slated for completion later in the year, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy.

In conclusion, the strategic emphasis on labelling and packaging in the Middle East is a testament to the region’s commitment to strengthening its industrial capacity. Whether in manufacturing operations in Abu Dhabi, the food and beverage sector in Saudi Arabia, or the development of new facilities by companies like Emerson, this focus is driving significant growth and competitiveness in key economic sectors.

0
Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization

By Israel Ojoko

Tata Asset Management Launches New Schemes for Portfolio Diversification

By Salman Khan

Navigating Volatile Markets: A Technical Analysis of Amplify Emerging Markets Fintech ETF (EMFQ)

By Bijay Laxmi

Actionable Trading Signals for Flexshares ESG & Climate Developed Mark ...
@Business · 2 mins
Actionable Trading Signals for Flexshares ESG & Climate Developed Mark ...
heart comment 0
Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd’s Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government’s Takeover Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd's Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government's Takeover Plans
Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies’ Take on 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies' Take on 2024
Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn

By Rizwan Shah

Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn
Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Sustainable Manufacturing

By BNN Correspondents

Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Sustainable Manufacturing
Latest Headlines
World News
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
14 seconds
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees
15 seconds
BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees
The Unexplored Potential of Mid-Career Sabbaticals in Rugby
50 seconds
The Unexplored Potential of Mid-Career Sabbaticals in Rugby
Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage
1 min
Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative
2 mins
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
2 mins
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
2 mins
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
2 mins
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
2 mins
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
54 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
59 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app