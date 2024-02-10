Middle East Economic Forum: Forging New Ties Among Iraq, Jordan, and Neighboring Nations

Amidst the shifting sands of the Middle East, an economic forum is set to rise on April 21st, orchestrated by the Iraqi Business Council in league with the Jordanian and Amman Chambers of Industry. This gathering, poised at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre, aims to fortify financial, industrial, and commercial ties among Iraq, Jordan, and neighboring nations.

A Meeting of Minds at the Dead Sea

Nestled on the shores of the Dead Sea, this two-day forum promises to be a melting pot of investors, companies, and participants, fostering networking and strategic partnerships. The discussions will revolve around investment opportunities, banking policies, and the transformative power of digital technology in services, including banking, healthcare, smart cities, and cybersecurity.

The event will also shine a spotlight on the region's evolving economic landscape, punctuated by success stories from local companies. A special website has been launched for registration and further information, signaling the organizers' commitment to accessibility and transparency.

Amman's Extended Hand to Iraq

Fuad al-Majali, the Jordanian consul general in Erbil, echoes Amman's keenness to bolster business relations between Jordan, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq. There has been a marked surge in Jordanian investments and businessmen in the Kurdistan Region, spanning multiple sectors.

Majali reveals that Jordanian businessmen are eager to invest in Iraq. In a show of support, Amman is poised to facilitate Iraqi investment in Jordan. Obtaining a visa for Iraqi citizens is reportedly a straightforward process, particularly for medical treatments, business, and studies.

A New Chapter in Regional Collaboration

This development could potentially strengthen financial, industrial, and commercial collaboration among Iraq, Jordan, and regional countries. As the date of the forum draws nearer, anticipation builds for the opportunities and insights it promises to bring.

The upcoming economic forum represents more than just a gathering of minds; it symbolizes a step towards closer ties between Iraq, Jordan, and their neighbors. With digital transformation and economic cooperation at its core, this event could usher in a new era of collaboration and growth in the region.

As the sun sets on the Dead Sea, its tranquil waters may bear witness to the dawn of a new chapter in the Middle East's economic narrative. The forum, a testament to the power of dialogue and collaboration, stands as a beacon of hope amidst the region's complex landscape.

With the potential to reshape the economic dynamics of Iraq, Jordan, and neighboring countries, the forum underscores the importance of unity and cooperation in today's interconnected world. As the countdown to April 21st begins, anticipation swells for the opportunities and insights that await at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.