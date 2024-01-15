en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Middle East Consultant Announces Inaugural Equality Diversity & Inclusion Awards

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Middle East Consultant Announces Inaugural Equality Diversity & Inclusion Awards

In a landmark move, Middle East Consultant has announced its inaugural Equality Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I) Awards, embarking on a journey to honor the stalwarts of diversity and inclusion across different sectors. The nomination process for these awards is now open, with a deadline set for March 22, 2024. The awards are crafted to recognize and applaud significant strides in fostering equality, diversity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

A Broad Spectrum of Recognition

The ED&I Awards span ten remarkable categories, each designed to spotlight a different facet of equality and inclusion. These include recognitions for empowering gender, ethnicity, and people with disabilities. Furthermore, awards for mentoring, management education, and workspace inclusiveness serve to acknowledge the various dimensions of creating an inclusive environment.

Additional categories have been tailored to honor the C-suite gender champion, the human capital manager, and overarching ED&I programs and companies. This expansive range of categories ensures a thorough recognition of the efforts made towards achieving equality and diversity in all aspects of a business.

A Gala Evening of Celebration

The winners of these prestigious awards will be unveiled at a gala dinner in Dubai on April 24, 2024. This event promises to be a grand celebration of the tireless endeavors to enhance workplace equality, right from entry-level positions to boardroom leadership.

The Power of Recognition

The ED&I Awards are more than just a recognition platform; they are a beacon of acknowledgment for corporate and individual achievements in the realm of workplace equality. They serve to highlight effective programs and initiatives that have successfully created an inclusive environment. The awards also reaffirm Middle East Consultant’s steadfast commitment to addressing issues of gender, disability, and ethnicity within the industry.

In a world where diversity and inclusion are increasingly recognized as vital factors for business success, these awards are a testament to the earnest efforts made to ensure every individual feels valued and included. As organizations continue to evolve, the ED&I awards will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in inspiring and promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.

0
Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Leading Businesswomen Discuss the Role of Women in Global Economy
In a recent live event, leading businesswomen engaged in a conversation with Kalli Purie, Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group. This discussion, which centered on the role of women in driving the global economy, shed light on the various obstacles and opportunities women face in the realm of business. Addressing the Gender Gap One
Leading Businesswomen Discuss the Role of Women in Global Economy
Xiaomi to Unveil New AIoT Smart Home Products: A Sneak Peek
3 mins ago
Xiaomi to Unveil New AIoT Smart Home Products: A Sneak Peek
Nordic Hedge Fund Industry Celebrates Fourth-Best Year in Decade
3 mins ago
Nordic Hedge Fund Industry Celebrates Fourth-Best Year in Decade
Indian Stock Market Suffers Largest Single-Day Fall in 18 Months
2 mins ago
Indian Stock Market Suffers Largest Single-Day Fall in 18 Months
Sea Limited: The Amazon of Southeast Asia?
3 mins ago
Sea Limited: The Amazon of Southeast Asia?
The Rise of Mobile Commerce: The Importance of Responsive Web Design
3 mins ago
The Rise of Mobile Commerce: The Importance of Responsive Web Design
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour's Rachel Reeves Addresses Global Elite at Davos: Targets Conservative Party and Defends Environmental Pledge
47 seconds
Labour's Rachel Reeves Addresses Global Elite at Davos: Targets Conservative Party and Defends Environmental Pledge
Cambodian DanceSport Federation: Nurturing Talent, Earning Accolades
53 seconds
Cambodian DanceSport Federation: Nurturing Talent, Earning Accolades
UK's Rwanda Asylum Bill: A Controversial Path to Approval
1 min
UK's Rwanda Asylum Bill: A Controversial Path to Approval
Trump's New Hampshire Strategy, New Retirement Savings Benchmark, and Divers Uncover Cold Case Clues
1 min
Trump's New Hampshire Strategy, New Retirement Savings Benchmark, and Divers Uncover Cold Case Clues
Sidy Sow: The Bright Spot in Patriots' Offensive Line
2 mins
Sidy Sow: The Bright Spot in Patriots' Offensive Line
Farooq Abdullah's Remarks on Jammu and Kashmir's Transition Stir Debate
2 mins
Farooq Abdullah's Remarks on Jammu and Kashmir's Transition Stir Debate
Alleged Plot to Connect Femi Gbajabiamila to Palliative Funds Scandal Surfaces
2 mins
Alleged Plot to Connect Femi Gbajabiamila to Palliative Funds Scandal Surfaces
Uganda Prepares to Host the Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
2 mins
Uganda Prepares to Host the Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Macron Announces Shift towards Order and Direction in France
3 mins
Macron Announces Shift towards Order and Direction in France
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
1 hour
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
1 hour
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
1 hour
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
3 hours
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
UK Experiences Coldest January Night in 14 Years Amid Increased Security and Potential Dog Record
3 hours
UK Experiences Coldest January Night in 14 Years Amid Increased Security and Potential Dog Record
Guinness World Records Probes Age of 'Oldest Ever Dog'
3 hours
Guinness World Records Probes Age of 'Oldest Ever Dog'
House Hacking: A Lifeline for Homeownership Amidst Rising Costs
4 hours
House Hacking: A Lifeline for Homeownership Amidst Rising Costs
Delay in UK Water Industry's Sewage Pollution Crisis Plan Sparks Controversy
5 hours
Delay in UK Water Industry's Sewage Pollution Crisis Plan Sparks Controversy
Vanessa Chan's Debut Novel 'The Storm We Made': A Riveting Tale Earning Acclaim
5 hours
Vanessa Chan's Debut Novel 'The Storm We Made': A Riveting Tale Earning Acclaim

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app