Middle East CEOs Optimistic, Yet Fearful of AI and Automation

A new study by AlixPartners has sparked conversation in the Middle East business community. The Disruption Index, a survey of 3,000 global CEOs and executives, indicates that while business leaders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are optimistic about their companies’ futures and the overall economy, they are simultaneously apprehensive about the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Optimism Amid Disruption

Results from the AlixPartners’ Disruption Index reveal that 80% of CEOs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are positive about their company’s future, and 85% are optimistic about the economic outlook. However, these regions are not without their challenges. Executives here feel highly disrupted, second only to their counterparts in China, with a remarkable 68% reporting significant disruption in the past year.

The Fear of AI and Automation

The survey uncovers a significant fear among these business leaders: AI and automation. A staggering 87% identify these as the primary disruptive forces, a sentiment that outstrips the global average of 46%. It seems that the rapid technological changes are leading to fears of employee skills becoming obsolete. This concern is shared by 85% of CEOs, a figure significantly higher than the global average of 58%.

Resistance to Change

Another key finding from the survey is that 80% of CEOs feel their staff are resistant to change, exceeding the global average of 55%. This resistance could pose a considerable barrier to the adoption of new technologies and the required skillset evolution.

Investing in the Future

In response to these challenges, CEOs are making significant investments in technology. The survey shows that 64% are focusing on digital transformation and 50% on process automation for future growth, which signifies a greater emphasis on automation than the global average. Gabriel Chahine from AlixPartners highlights the focus on generative AI adoption in the region as both an exciting and daunting development for company leaders.