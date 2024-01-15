MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development and Mountain View, two heavyweight real estate firms, have inked a contract with Arab African International Bank to establish an escrow account for their joint venture, ALIVA. This project signifies a pivotal part of the fourth stage of Mostakbal City, a colossal development sprawled over 638 feddan in east Cairo.

Advertisment

Escrow Account: A Step towards Fair Revenue Distribution

The escrow account is an assurance that both MIDAR and Mountain View will receive their proportionate share of revenues from ALIVA's sales. This arrangement adheres to the stipulations of the development contract and the total revenue sharing system. This financial move not only ensures transparency but also fortifies the trust among the stakeholders and expedites the construction of ALIVA City.

Mostakbal City: A Comprehensive Urban Development

Advertisment

Mostakbal City is nearing the completion of its infrastructure works. This mega-project aims to offer a diverse range of residential, commercial, and administrative units, supplemented with a comprehensive network of services and facilities. The city's development is being steered with a strict adherence to global standards, as emphasized by Ayman ElKousey, CEO of MIDAR.

The Success Story of ALIVA City's First Phase

The first phase of ALIVA City has been a resounding success, selling out within days and generating a staggering EGP 32 billion in sales. This early success story is a testament to the project's credibility and the banking sector's confidence in both Mountain View and MIDAR. The escrow account, as highlighted by Amr Soliman, CEO of Mountain View, is a symbol of this credibility.