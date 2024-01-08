en English
Midagon Acquires Kontract AB, Bolsters Cybersecurity Services Amid Economic Recovery

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Midagon, a Finnish consultancy specializing in business and IT change projects, has broadened its horizons with the acquisition of Swedish company Kontract AB in November 2022. This strategic move has led to a reflection on the current economic conditions in both Sweden and Finland by Midagon’s CEO, Ilkka Töyrylä. He notes a deviation from the cyclical three-month slowdown-recovery pattern experienced during the Corona period. The economic recovery now appears more drawn out, potentially extending until the end of next year.

Industry Demand and Strategic Priorities

Despite varying demand across sectors, with the construction industry facing stricter conditions, Töyrylä observes a trend among many companies. He notes that non-essential projects are being put on hold, with focus shifting towards IT optimization and maintenance in a bid to save costs. However, there remains a steady demand for critical projects related to change management, ERP systems, and cybersecurity.

Enhancing Cybersecurity Offerings

The acquisition of Kontract AB has also allowed Midagon to bolster its cybersecurity offerings—an area of continued importance in an increasingly digital world. Furthermore, projects related to the green transition are creating a demand for Midagon’s services, reflecting a growing global interest in sustainable practices and technologies.

Financial Growth Amid Slowdown

While the economic slowdown has impacted Midagon, the consultancy firm has seen substantial growth. The company reported a 25 percent increase in turnover in 2022, reaching nearly 21 million euros. The inclusion of the Swedish organization Kontract AB is anticipated to add 10 million euros to this turnover, projecting a growth of 15 percent or an additional 5 million euros. Töyrylä attributes this increased market recognition and credibility to the company’s upward growth trajectory, positioning Midagon as a sufficiently large and credible player in the market.

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

