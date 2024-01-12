en English
Business

Microsoft’s Billion-Euro Investment in Greece’s Digital Infrastructure Approved

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Microsoft’s billion-euro investment in Greece’s digital infrastructure has received the green light from the Development Ministry. The tech giant plans to construct three data centers in Attica, Greece, marking a significant stride in the nation’s digital transformation. The initiative is expected to stimulate further investments in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector.

A Strategic Investment

The investment, classified as a Strategic Investment, involves creating a cloud computing complex to offer services such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform. The total investment budget of 976.168 million euros, excluding VAT, includes capital expenses for land acquisition, building construction, and equipment purchase, as well as operational expenses for an eight-year period.

Boosting Capacity and Infrastructure

The first data center will be located in the Petra-Gialou-Voulia-Prokalissi Business Park in Spata-Loutsa, boasting a capacity of 19.2 megawatts (MW). The other two centers, each with a capacity of 9.6 MW, will be situated in Bourboutsana, within the Municipality of Kropia. The Spata data center will have double the capacity of the Koropi centers, reflecting a robust expansion of Greece’s digital capabilities.

A Game-changer for Greece

This venture is seen as a game-changer for Greece, enhancing the country’s geostrategic role as it will establish the first data center region in Southeastern Europe. The completion and start of the productive operation will be certified by the Minister of Development, and the project is required to be completed within 15 years from the decision date. Microsoft is currently in the process of selecting a manufacturer for the construction, with offers from GEK Terna, Mytilineos, and Aktor – Intrakat.

Business Europe
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

