Microsoft to Discontinue Hotel Center Subaccounts, Encourages Transition to Lodging Campaigns

In a significant move to enhance its advertising products, tech titan Microsoft has declared that it will cease the use of Hotel Center subaccounts in Microsoft Advertising from February 6, 2024. The discontinuation aligns with Microsoft’s objective to innovate and refine its advertising tools, particularly for Hotel Price ads and Property Promotion ads.

Transitioning to Lodging Campaigns

Following this announcement, advertisers will no longer be able to create new subaccounts or manage bids for these ads in Hotel Center post the stipulated date. Microsoft is instead encouraging advertisers to switch to the new Lodging campaigns, a campaign type specifically designed to manage Hotel Price ads and Property Promotion ads more effectively.

Hotel Center Continues for Feed Management

Despite the deprecation, the Hotel Center will remain operational for feed management tasks such as uploading, editing, and verifying property feeds. However, Microsoft is firmly advocating for advertisers to make the shift to Lodging campaigns to keep showcasing their properties on Bing across various devices.

Advantages of Lodging Campaigns

The shift to Lodging Campaigns offers several benefits. These include cross-platform parity, new options for ad distribution, and improved management. Lodging Campaigns promise advertisers increased visibility and more targeted opportunities within the Microsoft advertising ecosystem. Microsoft is urging advertisers to take proactive steps now to ensure a smooth transition to Lodging Campaigns in February.