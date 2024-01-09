en English
Micron Challenges SODIMM Standard with Revolutionary LPCAMM2 RAM Modules

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
In a breakthrough moment at the CES 2024 event in Las Vegas, Micron Technology Inc. presented the world’s first LPCAMM2 memory solution, a technology that challenges the quarter-century-old SODIMM standard. This state-of-the-art LPDDR5X DRAM offers compelling improvements in space usage, power efficiency, and performance, promising a significant evolution in laptop technology.

Micron’s Game-Changing Innovation

The LPCAMM2 RAM modules, which are based on the LPDDR5X standard, offer speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps. These modules will be available in capacities ranging from 16GB to 64GB, providing higher performance, energy efficiency, and modularity for PCs. Micron has announced that these modules will enter production in the first half of 2024, with an expected decrease in power consumption of up to 61% and an enhancement in performance of up to 71% for PCMark 10 essential workloads.

These LPDDR5X RAM modules are set to revolutionize laptop technology, meeting the needs of gamers, professionals, and content creators who demand top-tier performance. Micron’s Crucial brand will offer these modules, allowing consumers to upgrade their laptops’ memory themselves, a first in the industry for low-power memory due to the upgradeable design of this new form factor.

Disrupting the Status Quo

The LPCAMM2 standard, officially published by JEDEC in December, was developed in response to the need for a new RAM design. Dell’s CAMM or Compression Attached Memory Module played a significant role in this evolution. The benefits of this new standard are numerous, including up to 64% less space usage, 61% less power consumption, and 71% faster performance in essential workloads compared to SODIMM memory.

Furthermore, the CAMM2 modules provide a solution to the trend of soldering memory directly onto motherboards, which compromises RAM upgrades and repairability. The only drawback of this new technology is the requirement to deal with screws when swapping out the modules, a minor inconvenience when weighed against the benefits.

Reshaping the Future of Laptop Technology

Micron’s unveiling of the LPCAMM2 standard at CES 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of laptop technology. This development is a testament to Micron’s commitment to innovation and its collaboration with key client PC OEMs and ecosystem enablers. With the introduction of LPCAMM2, Micron is not only disrupting the status quo but also shaping the future of laptop technology, providing consumers with a high-performance, low-power solution in a compact and modular form factor.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

