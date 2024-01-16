Microjig's Fitfinder Gauge Wins 2023 Good Design Award

Microjig, a prominent company in the sphere of table saw accessories and safety, has made an impressive mark on the global stage with its innovative Fitfinder gauge. The tool was recently decorated with a 2023 Good Design Award, in recognition of its groundbreaking approach to streamlining woodworking measurements. This accolade underscores the unique ingenuity of the Fitfinder gauge, and Microjig's dedication to advancing the craft of woodworking.

Fitfinder Gauge: An Epitome of Innovation

The brainchild of Henry Wang, the Fitfinder gauge has transformed the face of woodworking. His son, Bruce Wang, who now heads Microjig as its CEO, saluted his father's vision and relentless pursuit of inventive solutions. Winning his third Good Design Award, Henry Wang's creative ingenuity has significantly elevated the domain of woodworking.

The Fitfinder gauge was lauded for its ability to drastically improve productivity by cutting down the time allocated to measurements and calculations. This allows woodworkers to expedite task completion and minimize material wastage due to fewer measurement errors. The tool's cost-effectiveness is also noteworthy, negating the need for several less accurate measuring tools, and thereby saving both money and space in workshops.

Good Design Awards: A Benchmark of Excellence

The Good Design Awards, a prestigious competition presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in conjunction with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban Studies, is now in its 73rd year. The 2023 awards saw an unprecedented number of submissions from leading manufacturers and design firms worldwide. Over 1,100 designs from more than 55 countries were handpicked by the jury, setting a new record in the award's illustrious history.

Microjig: A Testament to Inventiveness

Microjig's Fitfinder gauge stands as a testament to the company's inventive prowess and its commitment to enhancing the woodworking experience. This Good Design Award is not just a trophy; it's a global acknowledgment of Microjig's relentless pursuit of innovation, efficiency, and safety in the woodworking sphere.