Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG

On January 1, 2024, Michael Zach assumed his new position as the head of ground services at Flughafen Wien AG, stepping into the shoes of Franz Spitzer who is transitioning into semi-retirement. Having been with the company since 2006, Zach brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, having held various roles within the handling services division, including sales, finance, and cargo since 2018.

From City Airport Train to Ground Services

Before his latest appointment, Zach served as the managing director of the city airport train, further enhancing his knowledge of airport operations. He also held the position of managing director of business and general aviation and the VIP terminal, equipping him with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse facets of airport management. Now, as the head of ground services, Zach is responsible for cargo, baggage, ramp handling, and aircraft de-icing, and leads an expansive team of over 1,400 employees, making this the largest division of Flughafen Wien AG.

A Legacy of Leadership

Zach succeeds Franz Spitzer, a veteran of nearly three decades at the airport. Joining the company in 1994, Spitzer has held various management positions, including head of security and ground service. His significant contributions to the airport’s development have played a pivotal role in establishing its reputation as a punctual and reliable European hub. As he transitions into semi-retirement, Spitzer leaves behind a legacy of effective leadership.

Confidence in Zach’s Capabilities

The management board of Flughafen Wien AG, represented by Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner, expressed their confidence in Zach’s capabilities to lead the ground services effectively. They extended their gratitude to Spitzer for his longstanding service and impact on the airport. Zach has voiced his enthusiasm for his new role and is looking forward to continuing the successful operations and collaborations at Vienna Airport.