Michael Winterson Shifts from Equinix to EUDCA: A New Era for the Data Center Industry

Michael Winterson, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the data center industry, has made a significant career shift from Equinix to the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). Winterson’s journey in the data center world began 24 years ago at IXEurope, which later became a part of Equinix in 2007. His impressive trajectory at Equinix saw him climb through various sales positions until he earned the title of managing director for Equinix Services in 2013.

A New Chapter at EUDCA

Established in 2011, the EUDCA serves as a lobbying group for the European data center sector. It is actively contributing to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact initiative, a critical endeavor that advocates for and promotes environmentally friendly practices within the industry. Winterson, who has held the chair position at the EUDCA since 2016, now steps into his new role to direct the daily operations of the organization.

Changes at Equinix and EUDCA

With Winterson’s departure, Gary Aitkenhead of Equinix is set to fill his seat on the board. Lex Coors from Digital Realty is taking over the reins as the new chair of EUDCA. Both Aitkenhead and Coors have expressed a firm commitment to their new roles, with Coors feeling privileged to continue Winterson’s legacy and collaborate with him in his new capacity.

Implications for the Data Center Industry

The transition of Winterson, a veteran in the industry, to a prominent role in the EUDCA underscores the increasing importance of industry associations in shaping the future of data centers. His expertise and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to the EUDCA’s mission of promoting environmentally sustainable practices within the industry. As data centers continue to evolve, the leadership of experienced professionals like Winterson, Aitkenhead, and Coors will be instrumental in steering the industry towards a sustainable and efficient future.