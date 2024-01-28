Michael Hill Jeweller Bolsters Security Following Disturbing Robberies

In an unrelenting series of events, renowned jewellery retail giant, Michael Hill Jeweller, grapples with the reality of recurrent thefts. The company has reported a string of robberies across its branches over the past two years, with two recent occurrences adding to the tally—a smash-and-grab raid at the Bayfair shop in Mt Maunganui, and an armed robbery at the Silverdale Mall store on the Hibiscus Coast.

Armed Robbery Thwarted by Fog Cannon

In the latest episode at the Silverdale Mall, an individual armed with a hammer was taken into custody after a fog cannon was triggered, successfully preventing the thief from escaping with any loot. This arrest occurred after a slow police chase, where the alleged offender was seen taunting the police, filming the pursuit, and showing signs of amusement. The police spokesperson stated that they took action to apprehend the alleged offender safely, while preventing harm to him, themselves, and members of the public.

Security Measures and Precautions

Despite these worrisome incidents, Michael Hill Jeweller remains confident in its security measures. These include the installation of smash-proof glass, fog cannons, alarm screamers, additional security cameras, and personal alarms for staff. In a bid to further fortify its branches, the company is now implementing DNA spray technology. CEO Daniel Bracken has been vocal about the importance of these security measures, stating that he will ensure assault glass is installed across all stores.

The Larger Impact on Retail Industry

However, the persistent robberies paint a troubling picture for the retail industry. In the past year alone, at least 15 Michael Hill stores, predominantly in Auckland, have fallen victim to thieves. Retail strategy expert, Chris Wilkinson, pointed out that despite significant security enhancements by some retailers, they continue to be targeted by determined thieves who steal to order. The New Zealand coalition government has responded by granting police additional powers to combat such retail crimes, yet, the frequency of these incidents remains a significant concern for the industry.