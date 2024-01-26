Michael Cornaire Honored with Robert H. Demere, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award by Colonial Group

In a momentous occasion, Michael Cornaire was awarded the prestigious Robert H. Demere, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award by Colonial Group, a Savannah-based, family-owned energy and port-related conglomerate. The announcement was made at the company's annual party held at the grand Marriott Savannah Riverfront on January 20. This highly coveted award honors the exceptional contributions of its namesake, Robert H. Demere, Jr., who served as the company's president and CEO from 1986 to 2021.

Exemplifying Company Values

The Soaring Eagle Award celebrates an employee who personifies the company's core values of service, integrity, entrepreneurship, and family. The award's inception dates back to 2021 when it was introduced as part of Colonial Group's centennial celebrations. The nomination and voting process for this award is a collective effort, involving the participation of the company's many dedicated employees.

Cornaire's Journey to Excellence

Michael Cornaire, who embarked on his journey with Colonial Terminals as a humble utility operator back in 2008, has ascended the company's ranks over the years. Today, he stands tall as the director of marine operations for Colonial Oil Industries. His unwavering dedication, significant impact on the company, and embodiment of the company's values have rightfully earned him this recognition.

Award Benefits and Company Outlook

In addition to the honor and prestige, the award comes with a $7,500 bonus and an additional week of vacation. A tradition that Colonial Group, one of America's most sizable privately held companies, aims to uphold annually. The company, with its various subsidiaries, is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, and continues its mission of recognizing and rewarding outstanding employees.