MGAA Elects Trio of Insurance Titans to Board, Eyes Growth in 2024

The Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA) has bolstered its leadership team by adding three seasoned insurance industry leaders to its board, signaling a strategic move to fuel its expansion in the coming year. Ian Cook of MX Underwriting, Daniel Berry from Brown and Brown Europe, and Paul Brady at Lloyd's have joined the MGAA board following the association's significant growth spurt last year. "I have no doubt that their wealth of combined experience from across the MGA sector will be invaluable," expressed MGAA chief executive Mike Keating on the new appointments.

Strategic Growth and Diverse Expertise

These appointments come at a pivotal moment for the MGAA, which celebrated its 400th member last year and reported record attendance at its annual conference. The association's commitment to expanding its support services, including a specialist diversity, equity, and inclusion webinar series, underscores its proactive approach to addressing evolving industry needs. The newly elected board members bring a rich tapestry of expertise, poised to steer the MGAA towards unprecedented growth in 2024.

Enhancing Member Experience and Compliance Support

Looking ahead, the MGAA is set to introduce a slew of initiatives aimed at enriching the member experience and bolstering compliance and regulatory support. A key highlight for 2024 is the launch of a revamped website, designed to streamline access to the association's resources and facilitate networking within the MGA community. These efforts reflect the MGAA's dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for its members, enabling them to navigate the complexities of the insurance market with greater ease.

Anticipation for a Fruitful Year Ahead

"Last year, it was fantastic to see so many of our members attending our events and benefitting from the programmes that we have in place to support the growth of the MGA sector as a whole," Keating shared, reflecting on the association's accomplishments. With a clear vision for the future, the MGAA is poised to build on its successful trajectory, exploring innovative ways to serve and support its burgeoning membership throughout 2024 and beyond.

As the MGAA welcomes its new board members, the association looks forward to leveraging their collective experience to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With a strong leadership team in place, the MGAA is well-positioned to continue its mission of advancing the interests of managing general agents, ultimately contributing to the broader success of the insurance industry.