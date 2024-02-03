MG Motor India Slashes Prices Across Models, Introduces New ZS EV Trim

In a celebratory gesture to mark its centenary year, MG Motor India has unveiled revised pricing for its 2024 range of car models. The company's announcement includes a newly introduced base trim for the MG ZS EV priced at ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and adjusted prices for the Comet EV, Hector, Astor, and Gloster models.

Price Reductions Across Models

The Hector, a direct competitor to the Harrier and XUV700, now starts at ₹14.94 lakh for the petrol version, marking a reduction of ₹6,000, while the diesel variant begins at ₹17.50 lakh, reflecting a substantial cut by ₹79,000. The Hector's rivals, Harrier and XUV700, are priced at ₹15.49 lakh and ₹14.03 lakh respectively.

MG's flagship Gloster SUV, which competes with the Toyota Fortuner (priced at ₹35.93 lakh), now starts at ₹37.49 lakh, a reduction of ₹1.31 lakh. The Comet EV, a model without a direct rival in the Indian market, has seen a significant price cut of ₹99,000, thus bringing its starting price down to ₹6.99 lakh.

Increased Localisation and Improved Logistics

MG attributes these price cuts to a combination of factors including increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, and improvements in the supply chain. The company has also emphasised its focus on an SUV strategy and the introduction of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in India.

A More Affordable ZS EV

Further sweetening the deal for potential buyers, MG Motor India has introduced a new entry-level Executive trim of the ZS EV, which is priced at ₹18.98 lakh ex-showroom. This variant is ₹3.9 lakh less expensive than the Excite trim, making the ZS EV more accessible to a wider array of consumers. While the ZS EV Executive remains mechanically identical to the higher trims, MG Motor India may have omitted some features to achieve this lower price point. However, the exact details of the features included in this new trim have not yet been disclosed.