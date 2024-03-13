Metro Bank Unveils Further £30 Million Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Ongoing Overhaul

Metro Bank Holdings Plc has revealed plans to implement an additional £30 million ($38.4 million) in cost-saving initiatives as part of its ongoing overhaul following a rescue operation in October.

The challenger bank aims to achieve these savings by the end of the year, building upon the £50 million in savings expected in the first quarter.

Financial Performance and Strategic Guidance

The bank reported a significant improvement in its underlying loss for the year, which decreased by two-thirds to £16.9 million. However, Metro Bank has revised its guidance for return on tangible equity (ROTE) downward due to factors such as lower rate expectations, increased competition for deposits, and uncertainties surrounding the UK's economic outlook. The bank now projects a low-single digit ROTE for 2025, with an increase to low-mid teens by 2027.

Operational Updates and Branch Strategy

Despite the cost-cutting measures, Metro Bank remains committed to enhancing its customer experience and expanding its footprint. The bank disclosed plans to reduce branch hours while also exploring opportunities to open new stores in the north of England. However, specific details regarding these new branch openings were not provided.

Regulatory Considerations and Capital Ratios

Metro Bank has yet to finalize a decision regarding its pursuit of regulatory approval to utilize an internal model for calculating risk-weighted assets. While such accreditation could potentially bolster the firm's capital ratios, the bank asserts that its plans do not hinge on this approval.

Nonetheless, Metro Bank emphasizes the ongoing benefits derived from the work conducted on the advanced internal rating-based application, underscoring its commitment to enhancing overall group performance.