MetLife and UC Berkeley Open Applications for 2024 Cleantech Startup Accelerator

MetLife, Inc. and the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, have announced the opening of the application window for the 2024 startup cohort of the Cleantech to Market (C2M) accelerator program. This initiative seeks to foster the development of promising climate tech innovations by pairing selected startups with interdisciplinary teams of UC Berkeley graduate students. Supported by MetLife employees, these startups will receive free commercialization guidance and compete for the MetLife Climate Solutions Awards, aimed at propelling the growth of winning solutions.

Empowering Climate Tech Innovations

Since its inception, the C2M accelerator program has played a pivotal role in bringing groundbreaking climate tech solutions to market. By offering unmatched access to the expertise of UC Berkeley's graduate students and MetLife's business development professionals, the program not only accelerates the commercialization of innovative technologies but also nurtures the next generation of climate tech leaders. The synergy between academia and industry expertise is expected to yield substantial advancements in low-carbon energy, green chemistry, and water technologies.

A Tradition of Innovation and Sustainability

MetLife's involvement in the C2M accelerator program underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. With a $5 million pledge to drive climate-related partnerships and solutions, MetLife aims to leverage collective action to address environmental challenges. Through this program, MetLife employees gain insight into emerging technologies while contributing their expertise to foster the development of sustainable solutions that can make a significant impact on a global scale.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between MetLife, UC Berkeley, and participating startups holds promise for the advancement of climate technology. As the 2024 cohort embarks on this transformative journey, the outcomes of their work could lead to significant contributions to environmental resilience and sustainability. With more than $500 million in disclosed funding raised by startups that have previously participated in C2M, the anticipation for this year's innovations and their potential impact on the market and the planet is high.

As the application window for the 2024 Cleantech to Market accelerator program remains open until March 10, startups across the country are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity. This collaboration between MetLife and UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business represents a significant step forward in the quest for sustainable solutions and a testament to the power of partnership in driving innovation for a better future.