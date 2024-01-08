Meta Unveils Meta Verified: An Exclusive Business-Centric Service Replacing WhatsApp Premium

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing business experiences on its platform, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced the introduction of a new subscription service termed ‘Meta Verified’. This new service is set to replace the erstwhile WhatsApp Premium subscription and is specifically tailored for businesses using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Premium’s Legacy Lives On

Meta Verified will inherit the features that were previously available with WhatsApp Premium, including the provision of a custom business link and the ability to connect up to 10 devices. This move is seen as a bid to augment communication and management across multiple devices, thereby streamlining operations for businesses engaged on the platform.

Exclusive Access for Businesses

While the subscription service will be open to all businesses on WhatsApp, it will be exclusively available to them, marking a clear demarcation in Meta’s service offerings for individual and business users. This could potentially enhance the perceived value of the service amongst its business users, leading to increased adoption.

Meta’s Continuing Evolution

This announcement comes as the latest step in Meta’s ongoing evolution. Recently, the company announced the launch of their premium verification ‘Blue Badge’ service for personal accounts and profiles at a subscription cost of Tk 1,200/- ($11.99) per month on the web and Tk 1,500/- ($14.99) per month on iOS platforms. This service, which offers protection against impersonators, is initially being rolled out in Australia and New Zealand. Users can verify their profiles using government-issued identification.