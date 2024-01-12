Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising

In a significant move, Meta has declared that it will be eliminating or merging certain specific targeting options for Facebook and Instagram advertisements, starting January 15, 2024. This decision is primarily aimed at resolving issues associated with targeting options that could potentially be deemed as sensitive, especially those related to health, race, and ethnicity.

Addressing Ethical Challenges

The initiative comes in the wake of historical obstacles Meta has encountered with the unethical or unlawful usage of its ad targeting features. Ad sets with the impacted targeting options will be allowed to run until March 18, 2024. After this date, ads will cease to be delivered to the discontinued options, and the ad sets might be halted.

Uncertainty Looms Over Specific Details

However, Meta has not divulged specific details regarding which categories are being eliminated. This lack of transparency makes it challenging to gauge the complete impact of these changes. The company is encouraging advertisers to utilize broad targeting and Advantage+ options, which rely on Meta’s automated tools and are expected to yield better performance.

Adapting to Change

Advertisers who will be affected by this change will receive warning notifications in Ads Manager and will be provided with alternative targeting recommendations. This alteration is a part of Meta’s ongoing endeavors to transition away from manual, granular ad targeting to avoid discriminatory practices.