en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service

In a move that draws attention to the rising concerns over digital privacy, advocacy group Noyb, led by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, has broadened its complaint against Meta Platforms, the conglomerate behind Facebook and Instagram. At the core of the dispute is Meta’s recently launched no-ads subscription service, a paid feature that was rolled out in Europe in November.

Privacy at a Price?

The service, according to Noyb, essentially monetizes user privacy. It contends that Meta’s model offers users a choice between a free, ad-supported service, which tracks user data for targeted advertising, and a paid service devoid of ads. The group alleges that this monetization strategy essentially requires users to pay for their privacy, a right that should be universally accessible.

Withdrawal of Consent: A Complicated Affair

Noyb’s critique extends to the process of withdrawing consent for data tracking. The group argues that the process is far from user-friendly, entailing a transition to a paid subscription, in stark contrast to the simplicity with which consent is initially granted – a mere click. This discrepancy, Noyb contends, is not only unfair but also a violation of user rights.

A Call for Investigation and Penalties

Responding to these concerns, Noyb has urged the Austrian Data Protection Authority to investigate Meta and its practices. The group has further suggested that a penalty should be imposed on Meta, not just as a punitive measure, but as a deterrent against such practices in the future. The complaint lodged by Noyb is expected to be forwarded to the Irish data protection watchdog, given Meta’s European headquarters is situated in Ireland. A ruling from the Irish authority would not only affect Meta’s operations in Ireland but could have implications across the European Union, setting a potential precedent for other tech giants.

0
Business Europe
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Karnataka Bank to Inaugurate 915th Branch in Ayodhya, Echoing Commitment to Community Development
With a legacy stretching back to 1924, Karnataka Bank prepares to extend its geographical footprint with the inauguration of its 915th branch in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 11, 2024. This new branch, equipped with a Mini e-Lobby, will find its home on the ground floor of the Choti Devkali Complex, nestled near the Choti
Karnataka Bank to Inaugurate 915th Branch in Ayodhya, Echoing Commitment to Community Development
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
6 mins ago
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
7 mins ago
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
Lego Group's Leadership Transition: Claus Kristensen to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific
4 mins ago
Lego Group's Leadership Transition: Claus Kristensen to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific
Swansea Council Invests £1.37 Million in Historical Preservation
5 mins ago
Swansea Council Invests £1.37 Million in Historical Preservation
FoodTech Kerala Expo: Innovation Takes Centre Stage with 'Green Meat'
6 mins ago
FoodTech Kerala Expo: Innovation Takes Centre Stage with 'Green Meat'
Latest Headlines
World News
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
3 mins
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
3 mins
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
3 mins
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
4 mins
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV's Exclusivity
5 mins
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV's Exclusivity
Creeslough Unveils Community Links Hub: A Symbol of Resilience and Unity
5 mins
Creeslough Unveils Community Links Hub: A Symbol of Resilience and Unity
Identity Theft and Harassment: The Cost of Holding China Accountable?
5 mins
Identity Theft and Harassment: The Cost of Holding China Accountable?
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
7 mins
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver
8 mins
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app