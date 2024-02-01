Meta Outperforms in Q4 Earnings, Declares First Dividend amid Tech Giants' Strong Performance

Meta Platforms, the company previously known as Facebook, delivered a robust performance in its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations for both revenue and earnings. The company's revenue experienced a 25% growth from the same period the previous year, reaching a record $32.2 billion. This represents the fastest growth rate since mid-2021, primarily attributed to a rebound in the online advertising market. Alongside this, Meta demonstrated fiscal prudence by reducing its expenses by 8% year-over-year to $23.73 billion, increasing its operating margin more than twofold to 41%.

Impressive Profit and Dividend Declaration

As a consequence of the revenue surge and cost reduction, net income soared to $14 billion, or $5.33 per share, a significant jump from $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. In a landmark move, Meta announced its first-ever dividend payment of 50 cents per share, due for distribution on March 26. These financial developments have been complemented by the company's stock surge, which nearly tripled in 2023 and reached a record high the previous week.

Investments Pay Off

Despite the Reality Labs unit, which focuses on virtual reality, recording losses of $4.65 billion, it surpassed $1 billion in sales for the quarter. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse as key growth areas, reinforcing Meta's commitment to technological evolution. Looking ahead, Meta forecasts first-quarter sales to be between $34.5 billion and $37 billion, slightly above analyst expectations.

Benefitting from Global Ad Business

The company's improved ad business, particularly with Chinese retailers such as Temu and Shein, has significantly contributed to its financial recovery. Meta's financial results were released alongside those of Amazon and Apple, concluding the earnings season for tech's mega-cap companies. All three companies reported better-than-expected results, signaling a strong quarter for the tech industry.

However, amidst these financial developments, Zuckerberg, along with executives from TikTok, Snap, and Discord, faced scrutiny from lawmakers over child exploitation on their platforms. The hearing served as a stark reminder of the challenges tech companies face in ensuring user safety, particularly children, and the potential mental health impacts of their services.