Mestek Machinery's Senior VP Mike Bailey Advocates for Automation in Ductwork Manufacturing

Senior Vice President of Sales at Mestek Machinery, Mike Bailey, cast a spotlight on the future of ductwork manufacturing during a key presentation at the Spiral Duct Manufacturing Association (SPIDA) annual meeting in Chicago. He urged the industry to embrace automation and digital technology to boost productivity and efficiency, a lesson learned from European counterparts who have progressed significantly in the realm of spiral ductwork production.

Emulating European Efficiency

European manufacturers, according to Bailey, have taken substantial strides in the direction of automation and data analysis. The Belgian manufacturer, for instance, has remarkably transformed its production process with the deployment of 80 robots, churning out an impressive 100,000 parts each day. This level of efficiency is something that Bailey believes the U.S. industry should aspire to.

The U.S. Market: Challenges and Opportunities

In the U.S., spiral duct, despite its increasing market share, is still second to rectangular ductwork in terms of production dominance. However, Bailey points to a recent shift that could signal a change in the tide. In a significant development, the U.S. Air Force Academy upgraded from rectangular to spiral ductwork under a contract worth $5 million, a clear testament to the efficiency advantages of spiral ducts.

Driving Innovation at Mestek Machinery

With a commitment to industry innovation, Mestek Machinery is dedicated to developing innovative metal forming solutions for HVAC sheet metal ductwork and fittings. Brands under the Mestek umbrella, such as Engel Industries, Iowa Precision, and Roto-Die, leverage years of experience to address every aspect of the HVAC duct industry. Bailey concluded his address by expressing his keen interest in engaging more closely with companies to enhance their fabrication processes through consultative visits.