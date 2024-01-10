Merlin Announces New Board, Excludes Co-Founders

Merlin, a global player in the digital licensing industry catering to independent music professionals, has revealed its fresh-faced board. The restructure saw the exit of co-founders Martin Mills and Michel Lambot, bringing in six new members from the indie music sector across 12 different countries. The overhaul also saw the reappointment of Darius Van Arman, holding the chairperson role since 2015, for a second term.

New Board Advisors

The reshuffle also welcomed Jennifer Newman Sharpe and Dorothee Imhoff as board advisors. The new board, drawn from Merlin's membership comprising tens of thousands of record labels, distributors, and rightsholders, aims at promoting sustainable and value-driven growth for its members. The mission at the heart of Merlin is to uplift labels and distributors who invest in artists and their cultural contributions by strengthening its network and delivering benefits to its members.

Commitment to Data and Analytics

Merlin's CEO, Jeremy Sirota, underlined the organization's dedication to data analytics and insights as a means to propel forward its mission and its members. He announced the completion of a Data Warehouse that would enable Merlin to offer actionable insights derived from collective data. There are also plans to expand the data and insights team in order to make informed decisions and foster growth.

Founders' Contributions Acknowledged

In his statement, Sirota also paid homage to the outgoing board members and co-founders, Martin Mills and Michel Lambot. He acknowledged their substantial contributions to the independent music community and the lasting impact they've had on the industry as a whole.