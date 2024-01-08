Merck & Co in Advanced Talks to Acquire Harpoon Therapeutics for $700M

In a groundbreaking development, pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co is reportedly in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, a prominent firm specializing in innovative cancer treatments. The deal, worth approximately $700 million, could be announced within a few days if the talks proceed smoothly.

A Significant Premium

According to Bloomberg News, Merck is mulling over an offer of $23 per share, marking a substantial 118% premium over Harpoon’s closing share price of $10.55. This potential acquisition underscores Merck’s strategic endeavor to expand its portfolio and presence in the field of cancer therapeutics.

Harpoon’s Pioneering Therapies

Harpoon Therapeutics has earned a reputation for developing cutting-edge therapies that harness the body’s immune system to combat cancer and other diseases. The company recently shared encouraging results from an early-to-mid stage trial of its lung cancer treatment in October. This potential merger would therefore not only signify a major financial move for Merck but also a significant stride in advancing cancer treatment.

No Immediate Response

At the time of the report, neither Merck nor Harpoon had provided an immediate response to Reuters’ requests for comment on the potential acquisition. As the healthcare world holds its breath, the final call lies in their hands.