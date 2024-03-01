Mercialys Leads in Gender Equality with Impressive 93/100 Score for 2023

Convinced that diversity and gender equality are key to enhancing its performance, Mercialys has dedicated years to a responsible human resources policy aimed at eradicating discrimination. This commitment has borne fruit, as evidenced by the company's outstanding performance in the 2023 gender equality index, where it scored 93 out of 100, surpassing the national average for firms with over 50 employees, which stands at 88/100.

Advertisment

Breaking Down the Score

The score Mercialys achieved in the gender equality index is a testament to its holistic approach in fostering an inclusive workplace. The company excelled in several criteria, including equal pay for equal work, with a perfect score in the rate of individual salary increase gaps at 35/35. Furthermore, it achieved full marks for the percentage of female employees receiving a raise upon returning from maternity leave (15/15) and for the representation of the underrepresented gender among the ten highest-paid employees (10/10). However, there's room for improvement in the remuneration gap, where Mercialys scored 33/40.

Future Initiatives and Ongoing Commitment

Advertisment

Mercialys is not resting on its laurels. The company is determined to continue its initiatives in promoting gender equality, aiming for a sustainable work environment where every employee, irrespective of gender, can thrive. This commitment is part of Mercialys' broader strategy to integrate diversity and inclusion into its core values, driving innovation and company growth. The impressive score of 93/100 also reflects the collective efforts of Mercialys' employees who embrace these values daily.

Mercialys at a Glance

As one of France's leading real estate companies, Mercialys specializes in the management and transformation of retail spaces, tailoring its strategies to anticipate consumer trends. With a portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, and an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million, Mercialys stands as a significant player in the real estate market. Its commitment to gender equality and diversity further cements its reputation as a forward-thinking and responsible company.

Mercialys' dedication to gender equality is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic investment in its future success. By fostering an inclusive and equitable work environment, Mercialys not only enhances its organizational culture but also positions itself as a leader in corporate social responsibility. As the company continues to evolve, its commitment to these values promises to yield further successes, both in terms of social equity and business performance.