Business

Mercantile Group Plans New Restaurant and Healthcare Facility in Skerries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Mercantile Group Plans New Restaurant and Healthcare Facility in Skerries

In an ambitious move to revitalize an important commercial and community area in Skerries, the Mercantile Group, a renowned hospitality organization in Ireland, is setting the stage for a new restaurant and healthcare facility. This effort is in collaboration with Darkbridge Ltd, a company that shares a director with Mercantile and operates from the same address. The site for this anticipated venture, previously occupied by Sonica—a high-end fitout company folded up by the High Court in June 2022—has been vacant since the company’s demise.

A Transformative Proposal for Skerries Point

Darkbridge Ltd has sought planning permission for this venture, which entails transforming a ground floor unit of the Skerries Point development into a restaurant. This unit was previously outfitted by Sonica as an auditorium, complete with advanced audio-visual equipment. Additionally, the first floor would undergo a transformation into medical consultancy rooms and offices, thus adding a healthcare dimension to the project.

Revitalizing Community Hubs

Described in the planning documents as a “multifunctional community hub”, this project aims to breathe new life into the area, enhancing the local retail, commercial, and community service quality. The Mercantile Group, known for its popular venues such as Whelan’s, Café en Seine, and The George, brings considerable experience and reputation to the table, promising a much-needed boost to Skerries.

Learning from Past Experiences

Interestingly, part of the Skerries Point site was previously considered for a fast-food restaurant—believed to be a McDonald’s. However, the plan faced substantial opposition from residents and was subsequently withdrawn by the site owners, Marbleside Limited. Marbleside is partially owned by Sharon Whelan, the spouse of former Anglo Irish Bank director Pat Whelan. Today, the Mercantile Group and Darkbridge Ltd seem to have taken note of this experience, aligning their plans more closely with the community’s needs and expectations.

As the proposal awaits approval, the residents of Skerries are set to witness a significant transformation of this key commercial site, potentially signaling a new chapter of growth and development for the community.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

