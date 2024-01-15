MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations

Leisure and Entertainment Sector in MENA Poised for Major Growth

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the leisure and entertainment sector is gearing up for significant expansion. According to projections, by 2028, this sector is set to attract approximately 250 million visitors and contribute $14 billion to the region’s economy. Saudi Arabia is expected to lead this growth, attracting 85 million visitors and adding $5 billion to its economy.

MENALAC Awards Celebrating Industry Achievements

Given this optimistic outlook, the Middle East & North Africa Leisure and Attraction Council (MENALAC) is hosting its annual awards ceremony to honor the industry’s accomplishments. The sixth edition of the MENALAC Awards is now accepting nominations across 27 categories. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2024. These awards aim to recognize the efforts and successes of operators, manufacturers, and suppliers in the leisure and entertainment sector across the MENA region.

Commitment to Fair and Transparent Judging Process

Mike Rigby, Head of MENALAC Event Committee and General Manager & Regional Vice President – Middle East & India for WhiteWater, emphasized the importance of the awards in promoting the sector’s growth. Rigby also reiterated their commitment to a fair and transparent judging process. The 2024 edition of the MENALAC Awards is anticipated to be the largest to date, reflecting the sector’s continued evolution and development.

