MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Leisure and Entertainment Sector in MENA Poised for Major Growth

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the leisure and entertainment sector is gearing up for significant expansion. According to projections, by 2028, this sector is set to attract approximately 250 million visitors and contribute $14 billion to the region’s economy. Saudi Arabia is expected to lead this growth, attracting 85 million visitors and adding $5 billion to its economy.

MENALAC Awards Celebrating Industry Achievements

Given this optimistic outlook, the Middle East & North Africa Leisure and Attraction Council (MENALAC) is hosting its annual awards ceremony to honor the industry’s accomplishments. The sixth edition of the MENALAC Awards is now accepting nominations across 27 categories. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2024. These awards aim to recognize the efforts and successes of operators, manufacturers, and suppliers in the leisure and entertainment sector across the MENA region.

Commitment to Fair and Transparent Judging Process

Mike Rigby, Head of MENALAC Event Committee and General Manager & Regional Vice President – Middle East & India for WhiteWater, emphasized the importance of the awards in promoting the sector’s growth. Rigby also reiterated their commitment to a fair and transparent judging process. The 2024 edition of the MENALAC Awards is anticipated to be the largest to date, reflecting the sector’s continued evolution and development.

On another note, the recent diplomatic row between India and the Maldives has led to an increase in interest in domestic tourism in India, with Indians considering alternatives to the Maldives such as Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Domestic tourism in India has been increasing, with 1.73 billion trips made in 2022, up 11% from the previous year.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

