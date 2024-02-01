Melissa Looby: From Ignite Bermuda Graduate to Enablement Manager

Ignite Bermuda has marked a milestone in its history by welcoming its first graduate to its team. Melissa Looby, a member of the inaugural cohort of entrepreneurs at the entrepreneurial accelerator program, will now serve as the Enablement Manager, bringing a plethora of expertise to the role.

From Graduate to Enablement Manager

Looby, who launched her marketing and event management venture, The Pulse Group, at Ignite Bermuda, brings a robust skill set that includes coaching, project management, event planning, marketing, and research. Her new responsibilities involve leading training sessions, managing the collaborative community space, and fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bermuda.

Aiding in the Growth of Bermudian Entrepreneurship

Ignite Bermuda has been instrumental in Looby's entrepreneurial journey and she is keen to give back by assisting other Bermudian entrepreneurs in their ventures. Since its establishment in May 2019, Ignite Bermuda has supported over 500 entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to job creation and diversifying the local business landscape.

Ignite Bermuda: A Hub for Startups and Established Businesses

The organization not only supports startups but also established businesses, helping them scale, grow their teams, or secure funding. Sean Reel, the executive director of Ignite Bermuda, underscores the importance of recruiting skilled individuals like Looby, who comprehend the unique challenges and opportunities in Bermuda, to aid in the growth and support of the entrepreneurial community.