Megah Rise Mall Celebrates First Anniversary with ‘Spend and Win’ Contest

In a grand celebration of its first anniversary, Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya is offering its shoppers an extraordinary opportunity to win spectacular prizes through a ‘spend and win’ contest. The contest, which commenced on December 3, 2023, will continue until February 18, 2024, and features 18 prizes worth over RM200,000.

‘Spend and Win’ Contest: A Grand Celebration

The contest prizes include a BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle, a Vespa Primavera, a Longines Master Collection watch, an iPhone 15 Pro, and many other valuable items. To participate, shoppers are required to spend RM300 or more in two combined same-day receipts. This not only makes them eligible for the grand prize but also entitles them to redeem two mystery gifts. Additionally, a minimum spend of RM100 in a single receipt qualifies shoppers for one mystery gift.

Multiple Entries, More Chances to Win

Shoppers are allowed multiple entries to increase their winning odds. To enter, they must submit receipts and an entry form at the Ground Floor Concierge Counter. The lucky winners will be announced at a grand prize presentation ceremony scheduled for February 25, 2024.

More than Just Shopping

Beyond the contest, Megah Rise Mall has arranged various events to mark its first anniversary. The Dinosaur World Expedition, suitable for children, will be held from December 29 to 31, 2023, with free entry upon spending RM30. A New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration is also planned for December 31, 2023, featuring various activities and offering a free mystery gift for pre-registered shoppers. The Main Atrium will host the White Christmas Bazaar until January 1, 2024. The mall has directed visitors seeking more information about these events to its Facebook and Instagram pages.

In the backdrop of these celebrations, BYD, the manufacturer of the grand prize, the Atto 3 electric vehicle, has surpassed its target of selling 3 million electric vehicles in 2023, catapulting its success in the global market. The best-selling electric car in Israel in 2023 was BYD’s Atto 3, with 14,244 units sold. The company’s rise in sales has been attributed to its diverse range of electric vehicle models and its stronghold in the Chinese market.