Medtronic's Quest for Inclusion and Diversity: A Conversation with Dr. Sally Saba

In a world increasingly aware of the necessity of diversity and inclusion, Dr. Sally Saba, the Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Medtronic, is leading the charge in the corporate sphere. She underscores the significance of fabricating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable (ID&E) workplace. This, she believes, is a form of healing, where employees are liberated from the shackles of exclusion, intolerance, and toxicity, and are empowered to contribute their optimal potential.

Linking Inclusion to Business Strategy

Dr. Saba argues that the foundation of inclusion is not merely a matter of corporate responsibility, but one that fuels business strategy. By fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity, businesses can stimulate a breeding ground for new ideas and innovation. It is a reflection of the value of different perspectives and their contribution to the overall success of the company.

Prevailing Against Challenges

In the face of challenges such as DEI backlash, the rollback of civil rights legislation, and societal polarization, Medtronic has demonstrated unwavering commitment to ID&E. The company aligns these values with their mission to serve a greater number of patients and contribute to a healthier world. This commitment is evident in their Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Annual Report, which showcases their progress and approach towards promoting inclusion, diversity, and equity.

The Role of Trust in Business

Dr. Saba cites the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer, which illustrates that businesses are trusted institutions and that CEOs are expected to shepherd societal changes. In today's job market, candidates are not merely looking for a paycheck. They anticipate companies to be good corporate citizens, valuing societal impact and inclusivity.

Medtronic's Strides Towards ID&E

Dr. Saba elucidates that Medtronic's ID&E efforts are rooted in governance, leadership accountability, inclusive hiring practices, and equitable career development opportunities. These steps are aimed at driving real impact toward zero barriers to opportunity. The company is committed to addressing systemic inequities within their communities and bringing lifesaving technologies to more people around the globe. In addition, they are focused on driving ID&E forward to enhance the well-being of their employees.

In conclusion, Dr. Saba advocates for maintaining an open dialogue about ID&E to create workplaces that benefit everyone and drive economic vitality.