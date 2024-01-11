Medtech Industry Sees Major Leadership Changes in 2023

The medtech industry experienced a significant reshuffle in its high-level leadership throughout 2023, with major companies appointing new executives to key positions. Johnson & Johnson MedTech, one of the prominent names in the industry, saw the most notable change. Ashley McEvoy resigned from her position as EVP and MedTech Worldwide Chair, and her shoes were filled by Tim Schmid, a long-standing figure at the company.

Leadership Overhaul at Major Companies

Medtronic, another industry heavyweight, made several leadership changes. Mike Marinaro earned a promotion to EVP and president of the newly formed Surgical operating unit. Paolo Di Vincenzo took over the reins as president of its neuromodulation business. However, Medtronic also saw key departures, including executives Carol Surface, Julie Brewer, and Carlton Weatherby.

Zimmer Biomet made its move by promoting Ivan Tornos to the position of CEO. Intuitive Surgical saw a change at the top with the appointment of Dave Rosa as president. Orthofix announced Massimo Calafiore as its new CEO, following the termination of three executives. Distalmotion and Biosense Webster made their mark by naming new presidents. Financial executives were elevated at GE HealthCare and Abbott, while Boston Scientific replaced its chief medical officer, and Insulet underwent a leadership team restructuring.

More Executive Changes

Dexcom made a bold move by hiring its first-ever chief commercial officer. LivaNova saw a big change with the resignation of its CEO Damien McDonald. Meanwhile, iRhythm’s COO Douglas Devine stepped down from his position. Integra Lifesciences experienced a shift in its executive team as CFO Carrie Anderson moved to Campbell Soup Co.

Permira’s Strategic Appointment

In related news, private equity firm Permira appointed Jon Serbousek, who boasts over 35 years of experience in the healthcare sector, as a senior advisor to its global healthcare team. His prior leadership roles in medtech companies, including his most recent stint as president and chief executive of Orthofix Medical, make him a valuable asset. Permira, which has investments in approximately 20 healthcare companies globally, deploying more than €4 billion, is set to benefit from Serbousek’s expertise as it continues to build and expand its investments in the healthcare sector.