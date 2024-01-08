en English
Business

Medison to Expand Oncology Drug Libtayo’s Reach Following Regeneron’s Acquisition

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
Medison to Expand Oncology Drug Libtayo’s Reach Following Regeneron’s Acquisition

In a landmark agreement, Medison Pharma, a company specializing in the commercialization of breakthrough medical therapies, has secured exclusive rights to expand the reach of the oncology medication Libtayo in selected European and international markets. This development comes in the wake of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to Libtayo from Sanofi for a whopping $900 million, plus subsequent royalties and milestone payments.

Seamless Transition to Medison

The transition of commercialization responsibilities to Medison is slated to be seamless and is expected to be completed over the first half of the current year. Known as a PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo is a critical drug used to treat a variety of advanced cancers. These include basal cell carcinoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and advanced cervical cancer in certain regions.

Regeneron’s Ambitious Plans for Libtayo

With full control over Libtayo, Regeneron has set its sights on increasing the drug’s sales and exploring potential combination therapies. One such combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Yervoy and chemotherapy demonstrated a 38.5% reduction in the risk of death for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. However, these results were received with caution due to a lack of statistical significance attributed to early termination of the study.

Libtayo’s Projected Growth

Despite the challenges, Regeneron remains optimistic about Libtayo’s future. The pharmaceutical giant projects that Libtayo will surpass $1 billion in global net product sales by 2024. This forecast reflects the drug’s potential to revolutionize cancer treatment and enhance the quality of life for patients worldwide.

Business Europe
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

