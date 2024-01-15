MEC Environmental Approves Stock Options and RSUs Grant Amid Industry Challenges

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEC Environmental), an industry leader in environmental technologies, has announced the approval by its Board of Directors of stock options and restricted share units (RSUs) grant to selected directors, officers, and employees. A total of 1,000,000 stock options have been issued, each exercisable at $0.88 per share, the determined fair market value on the grant date. These options are entirely vested upon grant and are set to expire on January 15, 2029.

Stock Options and RSUs Grant

Additionally, 50,000 RSUs have been granted to another director. These will vest on January 15, 2025, with each RSU convertible into one common stock share upon vesting. MEC Environmental, operating under Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., is a significant player in the power industry. The company offers patented and proprietary mercury emissions removal technologies. These solutions are cost-effective, have a minimal operational impact, and allow for the maintenance or increase of power plant output while preserving the usability of byproducts.

Safe Harbor Statement

The announcement also includes a Safe Harbor Statement warning. It indicates that the forward-looking statements within are subject to uncertainties and potential changes. It outlines various risks that might influence the company's actual results. These risks include customer loss, supply chain dependence, regulatory changes, technological advancements, lack of business diversification, intellectual property challenges, competition, shifts in coal demand, personnel retention, stock market volatility, and dividend uncertainties. The company also clarifies that it bears no obligation to update forward-looking statements post-release.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.