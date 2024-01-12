en English
Business

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
MEA’s Revenue Assurance Market Set for Rapid Growth

As the digital age evolves, economies worldwide are in a race to optimize their revenue streams, reduce risks, and improve operational efficiency. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is no different. With a projected growth from $381.20 million in 2022 to an astounding $728.99 million by 2030, the region’s revenue assurance market is set to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

What’s Driving the Market?

Fuelled by the rise in internet penetration, favorable business environments, and robust customer support, the demand for solutions that ensure the accuracy and security of a company’s revenue is on the rise. This process, known as revenue assurance, involves auditing, reconciliation, budgeting, and reporting to prevent revenue leakage due to errors or inefficiencies.

Technological advancements, especially in big data and machine learning (ML), have revolutionized this market. These technologies enable businesses to analyze large data sets, identify potential revenue leakages, ensure accurate billing, and maintain compliance.

A Conducive Business Environment

The MEA region’s progressive regulatory frameworks, government support, and investor confidence have created a conducive business environment. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is expected to emerge as a global economic leader in 2023. In 2022, solutions held the largest share in the revenue assurance market, segmented into solutions and services. These solutions offer tools and technologies to address revenue-related challenges across various industries.

Spotlight on UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has witnessed substantial market growth due to high internet penetration and digital payments. This growth indicates a shift towards digitalization and a greater willingness to adopt revenue assurance technologies.

Key players in the revenue assurance market, such as Amdocs Ltd, Nokia Corp, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions to strengthen their market presence.

Looking at the preliminary 2023 Gross Revenues, Maris Tech Ltd, a Nasdaq-listed company, expects gross revenues to be approximately 4,000,000. This figure reflects an increase of approximately 60% over the previous year, indicating a strong growth trajectory driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies in various sectors, including defense. The company’s cash position of approximately 5,200,000 as of December 31, 2023, suggests financial stability and the ability to invest in further growth or weather economic downturns.

As the MEA revenue assurance market continues to thrive, companies must remain agile, capitalizing on technological advancements to prevent revenue leakage and ensure the accuracy and security of their revenue streams.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

