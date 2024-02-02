McLean & Company Unveils Blueprint for DEI in Leadership via Employee Sponsorship

In a bold move to bridge the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) gap in leadership roles, McLean & Company, a global HR research and advisory firm, has launched a cutting-edge blueprint titled 'Build an Employee Sponsorship Program.' The firm’s blueprint offers a comprehensive solution to the leadership representation gaps and career advancement obstacles often encountered by underrepresented talent.
A Step Towards Inclusive Leadership
McLean & Company recognizes the role of sponsorship in career progression, particularly for underrepresented groups. However, the firm stresses that informal sponsorship often perpetuates existing biases and maintains the status quo, leading to a scarcity of diversity in leadership roles. The firm's new blueprint seeks to address this issue through a well-defined sponsorship program that is designed to dismantle the barriers to career advancement and extend support to underrepresented employees.
Three-Step Process for Change
The blueprint presents a three-step process, which involves assessing the organization's readiness, establishing program goals, structuring the program, defining expectations, and ongoing monitoring and iteration. The firm underscores the necessity for the customization of sponsorship programs to cater to the unique needs of different employee segments. It advocates for an intersectional approach to maximize the benefits of participation.
The blueprint is currently available for HR leaders, and a related webinar has been scheduled for February 8, 2024. Through these initiatives, McLean & Company is committed to assisting organizations in preparing for the future by providing data-driven insights and practical methodologies for leadership development, innovation, and DEI initiatives.