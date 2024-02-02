McGhee Tyson Airport Begins Parking Garage Expansion, Adds 3,500 New Spaces

McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee, has launched its Parking Garage Expansion Project, which will significantly impact the long-term parking facilities available to passengers. The airport has announced a temporary closure of a section of its long-term parking lot to make way for the construction of a new six-story parking garage. This addition will provide an impressive 3,500 new parking spots located adjacent to the terminal building, making it a convenient option for travelers in the future.

Accommodating Travelers During Construction

To mitigate the impact of the construction work, the airport has put several measures in place. While the number of available spots in the long-term lot will be reduced, the airport will maintain limited parking in its garage and keep the short-term parking lot open. In a strategic move to alleviate potential parking difficulties, TYS is introducing a new Economy Lot C. This addition will bring over 1,000 new parking spaces into play.

24-Hour Shuttle Service and Online Updates

Travelers utilizing the new Economy Lot C won't have to worry about reaching the terminal building. A 24-hour shuttle service has been arranged to ferry passengers to the terminal in approximately 15 minutes. This proactive measure ensures that passengers can park and reach the terminal with minimum fuss during the construction period. Moreover, to help travelers plan their parking during this transitional phase, real-time parking updates and maps can be accessed online.

Advice for Passengers

Airport officials are urging passengers to arrive at least two hours ahead of their scheduled departure time. This suggestion is to account for potential parking delays caused by the ongoing construction work. By arriving early, passengers can ensure a smoother start to their journey, avoiding unnecessary stress and rushing.

The expansion project at McGhee Tyson Airport is a clear indicator of the airport's commitment to continually improving its facilities and services, striving to provide a seamless and convenient travel experience for all its passengers.