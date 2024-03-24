McDonald's Ends Agreement with Sri Lankan Partner, Closes All Outlets

McDonald's has terminated its agreement with its local partner in Sri Lanka, resulting in the closure of all 12 outlets across the country. The decision comes amid unspecified issues leading to the franchise deal's cancellation.

Advertisment

Legal Dispute Over Hygiene Allegations Sparks Closure of McDonald's Outlets

BNN Breaking gathered that faced legal battles with its local partner, Abans, over hygiene concerns. This dispute culminated in the parent company's decision to end the franchise agreement, prompting the closure of all McDonald's outlets in the country.

Uncertainty Looms as McDonald's Exits Sri Lankan Market

Advertisment

With McDonald's ceasing operations in Sri Lanka, questions arise regarding its potential return with a new franchisee. The abrupt closure of all outlets underscores the challenges faced by multinational corporations in navigating local partnerships and regulatory environments.

Sri Lanka Grapples with Economic Recovery Amidst McDonald's Closure

Amidst Sri Lanka's efforts to recover from a severe financial crisis, the closure of McDonald's outlets presents another setback for the island nation. With a population of 22 million, Sri Lanka faces the task of revitalizing its economy amidst global uncertainties.