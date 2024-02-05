McDonald's and Starbucks Sales Dip Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a wave of financial turbulence stirred by the Israel-Hamas conflict, global restaurant chains McDonald's and Starbucks have reported significant impacts on their sales. The Middle Eastern market, a crucial financial stream for these companies, has witnessed a sharp decline in sales, with McDonald's attributing it to a controversial discount offer to Israeli soldiers. This move sparked boycotts from customers opposing Israel's actions in Gaza, leading to a dip in sales in the region which represents roughly 2% of McDonald's global sales and 1% of its global earnings before interest and taxes.

Starbucks Faces Backlash and Lawsuit

Starbucks, too, felt the sting. Experiencing a drop in U.S. sales in the final quarter of the year, the company pointed to boycotts following the expression of support for Palestinians by Starbucks Workers United, a representative body for unionized cafes. This statement led to a conservative backlash, triggering a lawsuit against the union by Starbucks for trademark infringement. Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan reported that not only did the company's Middle East sales suffer, but U.S. foot traffic also decreased, especially among infrequent customers.

Response Measures and Future Outlook

In response to this financial setback, Starbucks is gearing up to stimulate demand with targeted promotions and innovative beverage offerings. McDonald's, on the other hand, does not foresee a recovery in Middle Eastern sales until the Israel-Hamas conflict ceases. CEO Chris Kempczinski has voiced concern over the prolonged impact of the war on franchisees.

Other Companies in the Crosshairs

This financial ripple effect extends to other restaurant chains. Domino's Pizza, Papa John's, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King, and Yum Brands' Pizza Hut have all faced demands for boycotts in light of the Middle Eastern conflict. Quarterly results from Yum Brands and Restaurant Brands International are on the horizon, while Domino's and Papa John's are set to release their earnings at the month's end.