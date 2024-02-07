McDonald's Achieves 100% Cage-Free Eggs Goal Ahead of Schedule

McDonald's, the global fast-food giant, has successfully transitioned to source 100% cage-free eggs for its U.S. outlets, surpassing its target two years ahead of the slated 2025 deadline. This achievement was made possible through a strategic collaboration with Cargill, one of the world's leading agribusinesses.

Advertisment

Collaborative Effort Paves the Way

Cargill played a crucial role in this transition by providing a substantial $850 million in financing and forging long-term contracts with egg producers. One of the leading producers, Forsman Farms in Minnesota, made significant investments to become cage-free, aligning with McDonald's pledge made back in 2015.

Industry Movement Towards Cage-Free Eggs

Advertisment

This marked shift is not an isolated event but part of a broader industry-wide movement towards cage-free eggs. Presently, about 38% of the nation's egg-laying hens enjoy the freedom of being cage-free, a trend propelled by legal mandates in states such as California. The cage-free standard permits hens to move freely indoors, a stark contrast to the constant confinement of traditional methods.

McDonald's and Cargill's Commitment to Welfare and Sustainability

McDonald's initiative to transition to cage-free eggs underscores its commitment to prioritizing animal welfare in its supply chain. Simultaneously, Cargill underscores its dedication to sustainability and responsible resource use, critical factors in ensuring global food security. The transformation is reflective of a rising consumer and legislative demand for more humane and sustainable farming practices.