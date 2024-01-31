McCann FitzGerald Report Exposes Management Discrepancies at RTÉ

McCann FitzGerald's investigation into RTÉ's voluntary exit schemes has cast a dark shadow over the national broadcaster's past management practices. The report reveals a disturbing disparity in the handling of exit packages, with one such package for RTÉ's former chief financial adviser, Breda O'Keeffe, approved directly by then-director general Dee Forbes. This action bypassed the executive board, indicative of a clandestine set of rules for a select few within RTÉ, while the majority faced stringent austerity measures.

Concerning Findings

Emma O'Kelly, chair of the NUJ Dublin broadcasting branch and RTÉ education correspondent, branded the report's findings as 'concerning and wearying'. The McCann FitzGerald report unveiled a parallel universe of privilege, where secret rules allowed the bypassing of standard protocols, raising serious questions about the broadcaster's governance.

A Breach of Trust

The revelations have triggered a breach of trust among management, staff, and unions. Séamus Dooley, the Irish secretary of the NUJ, highlighted this fracture, emphasizing the strain it has placed on the broadcaster’s internal relations. In stark contrast to O'Keeffe's favourable exit package, Ciarán Mullooly, former RTÉ midlands correspondent, expressed his shock at the disparity between his own severance experience and that of O'Keeffe.

Assurances and Anticipations

RTÉ's current director general, Kevin Bakhurst, has assured that such practices could not recur. However, RTÉ staff are eagerly awaiting evidence of a culture shift following these revelations. The Oireachtas Committee on Media and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are also gearing up to further scrutinize the controversies that have plagued RTÉ in their upcoming hearings.

More than a mere financial discrepancy, this controversy has underscored the need for transparency and equality in handling severance packages, a lesson that is not just relevant for RTÉ, but for every organization where trust and fairness form the bedrock of their operations.