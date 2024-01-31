MaxLinear Reports Downturn in 2023 Revenue, Optimistic About Future Growth

MaxLinear Inc., a premier provider of integrated circuits, disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023, revealing a downturn in net revenue. The Q4 net revenue stood at $125.4 million, representing an 8% sequential decrease and a 57% year-over-year decrease. The net revenue for the full fiscal year was reported at $693.3 million, marking a 38% decrease from the preceding fiscal year.

A Closer Look at the Financials

The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 54.7% in Q4 and 55.6% for the fiscal year, slightly lower than previous periods. The GAAP operating expenses also showed a decrease, with Q4 expenses amounting to $110.3 million, making up 88% of net revenue. For the entire fiscal year, these expenses were $423.9 million, accounting for 61% of net revenue. Both Q4 and the full fiscal year experienced a GAAP loss from operations and a diluted loss per share.

Non-GAAP Figures Buck the Trend

Despite the overall downturn, MaxLinear announced a slight increase in gross margin on a non-GAAP basis, with a modest non-GAAP income from operations and a small non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4. This signals resilience amidst challenging economic conditions.

Management's Optimism for 2024

Despite the recent decline, MaxLinear's management maintains a positive outlook for the future, particularly in the realm of wireless infrastructure. The sector saw an impressive growth of 30% over the previous year. The company's continued investments in product innovation are anticipated to fuel growth moving forward.

Looking Ahead: Q1 2024 Forecast

For the first quarter of 2024, MaxLinear forecasts a net revenue between $85 million and $105 million. The company also provided various projected GAAP and non-GAAP figures for gross margin, operating expenses, and other expenses. Following the announcement, the company hosted a financial results conference call and will keep a webcast available on their official website for further reference.

As part of the press release, MaxLinear also issued forward-looking statements. However, the company cautioned that these predictions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could potentially impact future results.